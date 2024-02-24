New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Days after a student allegedly hanged himself after authorities refused to give him the admit card for a school exam, his relatives and other civilians held a protest near Army Public School, Shankar Vihar on Saturday, demanding the removal of the principal.

The student, who was in class 10, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling in his house in Shankar Vihar area of southwest Delhi.

Uncle of the student, Krishna Kumar, said that the victim's family wanted the authorities to dismiss the principal of the school.

Kumar said the victim's parents are at their native place in Haryana's Mahendragarh.

“On Saturday, we held a march from the Army Public School to the residence of the brigadier demanding him to remove the principal from her post and she should be produced before us.

“Several people have joined us in the march. We have lost our child and want that no such situation would occur in future with any student of the school,” Kumar said.

Kumar alleged that the principal “misbehaved” with the victim's mother when she visited the school for his admit card.

On Friday, the Delhi Police booked the school administration for abetment of suicide.

Police filed an FIR against Army Public School, Shankar Vihar, at the complaint of the student's father, who alleged that his son was refused the admit card for an exam by the school administration.

In the complaint he gave to Vasant Vihar Police Station on Thursday, the boy's father alleged that his son was also asked to pay a hefty fine for a chair he broke in the school, an officer said.

There was no reaction from the school administration on the matter.

