New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl, who was allegedly pushed off the rooftop of her house by a person in northeast Delhi's Ashok Nagar area, has succumbed to her injuries, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified, and efforts are underway to arrest him, the official said, adding that information about the incident was received at Jyoti Nagar police station around 8:30 am on Monday.

"In the attempted murder case reported on June 23 at Jyoti Nagar Police Station, Section 103 (murder) of the BNS has also been added, as the girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment," a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the girl was pushed from the rooftop by a person known to her. Search is on to apprehend the accused, police said.

