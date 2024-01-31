New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported an 87 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 97.07 crore for the December quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 51.89 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations grew two-fold to Rs 4,818.25 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 2,404.72 crore a year ago.

The electronic manufacturing services firm's total expenses in the third quarter also climbed two-fold to Rs 4,696.76 crore.

Its total income in the quarter under review was at Rs 4,820.57 crore as against Rs 2,407.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Dixon Technologies settled 2.09 per cent higher at Rs 5,985.35 apiece on the BSE.

