Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) India's domestic air passenger traffic increased 1.89 per cent to 140.56 lakh in May compared to that of the same month last year, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

DGCA's monthly data showed the number of domestic passengers flown by the Indian airline in May 2024 was 137.96 lakh.

In the previous month, IndiGo flew a total of 93.09 lakh passengers with a market share of 64 per cent, followed by the Air India Group, which recorded 37.22 lakh passengers, grabbing a market share of 26.5 per cent market share.

The two other major carriers Akasa Air and SpiceJet flew7.48 lakh and 3.40 lakh passengers, respectively, during the month under review.

Akasa's market share stood at 5.3 per cent while SpiceJet's share in the total domestic passenger traffic was 2.4 per cent, as per the data.

In terms of scheduled integrity, IndiGo delivered the highest on-time performance at 84 per cent in May followed by Air India, which clocked 79.7 per cent OTP from six key airports, as per data.

The six airports are Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

