Noida, Feb 26 (PTI) A 36-year-old domestic help was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking his former employer, an elderly woman, with a sharp object in Sector 36 here over a dispute related to salary, police said.

The accused, identified as Mahendra of Amethi, had left the job over the issue of salary hike in 2017, they said, adding the woman escaped with minor injuries in the attack.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Likely To Release UG and PG-Level Exam Dates Soon on indianrailways.gov.in; Know How To Check.

Police registered a case in connection with the incident and arrested the accused on Wednesday.

Jitendra Kumar Singh, in-charge of Sector 39 police station in Noida, told PTI, "Binu Kakkar, a resident of Sector 36, lodged a police complaint on Tuesday night that her mother-in-law was attacked by an unknown man when she was alone at home."

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 26: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bajrang Punia, Sriti Jha and Johnny Cash - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 26.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Mahendra, Singh said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he had worked as a domestic help in the house of the woman till 2016 and left the work after some dispute related to the hike in salary, the police officer added.

"When Mahendra visited the house on Tuesday, the elderly woman was alone and then he attacked her," Singh said.

Further probe is on in the case, police said. PTI COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)