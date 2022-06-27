New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Thermoformers and Allied Industries Association (TAIA) on Monday urged the government not to impose a blanket ban on single-use plastics from July 1 and instead do it in a phased manner.

Plastic plates, cups, glasses and trays are made from single-use plastics and the imposition of a ban will stop the manufacturing of these products and kill the Rs 10,000-crore size industry that employs 2 lakh people directly and 4.5 lakh people indirectly, it said.

Speaking to PTI, TAIA Secretary Bhavesh Bhojani said, "The products that we manufacture are 100 per cent recyclable but are put under the blanket ban. The relaxation has been given to manufacturers of carrying bags, bottles and multi-layered plastics (MLP) but not to us."

Plastic carry bags and bottle makers have been given different specifications for phasing out the manufacturing of these products. For instance, manufacturers are allowed to produce 75 microns plastic carry bags till December 2022 and after that they have to shift to 120 microns and above, he said.

"When other plastic manufacturers are given relaxation, why not to those who make products from single-use plastics? The industry will collapse and many will lose jobs if the ban comes into force from July 1," he said.

The TAIA Secretary appealed to the government to allow single-use plastic product makers to use above 200 microns or 4 grams plastics for up to two years and by then the industry will find an economically viable alternative material.

The government has suggested using biodegradable plastics instead of single-use plastics. But the biodegradable plastic is expensive and largely imported, he said, adding that using such an expensive material is unviable for manufacturers and becomes expensive for end-users.

The blanket ban will affect the packaging of food, beverages and agricultural produce, he added.

There are 850 manufacturers engaged in making single-use plastic products in the country.

Single-use plastics have been banned by state governments including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and partially in Himachal Pradesh.

