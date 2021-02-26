New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) State-owned Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) on Friday said it has appointed George Yesu Vedha Victor as its managing director and chief executive officer with effect from March 1.

He will succeed Rajesh Tripathi, who has been relieved from the services from February 26, 2021, on attaining the age of superannuation, DCI said in BSE filing.

"Prof Dr George Yesu Vedha Victor has been appointed as additional director and designated as MD and CEO on the board of the company from March 01, 2021, for a period up to the date of the next Annual General Meeting wherein the formal approval of the general body would be sought for his regular appointment for a period of five years effective from March 01, 2021," it said.

DCI said he is a commissioned officer, a leader in the marine, ports and dredging sector with an unwavering commitment to success and focus on development preserving environment.

