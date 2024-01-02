New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Italian luxury motorcycle maker Ducati on Tuesday said it plans to launch 8 new bikes this year in India to strengthen its position in the market.

The new models include Multistrada V4 RS, DesertX Rally, Panigale V4 Racing Replica 2023, Diavel for Bentley, Monster 30° Anniversario, Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, along with the new Streetfighter V4S 2023 which was unveiled globally last year, the company said in a statement.

The launch programme will start in the first quarter of 2024 with the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, followed by DesertX Rally, Hypermotard 698 Mono, and the new Streetfighter V4 range in Q2, it added.

The company said it will bring the Multistrada V4 RS and the Diavel for Bentley, which will be brought to India in limited numbers, in the fourth quarter.

Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in 2023 despite the absence of the Scrambler range for the first three quarters of 2023, the company was able to meet its planned volumes with maximum sales coming from brands like Panigale V4, Multistrada V4 and Diavel V4.

With eight new Ducati motorcycles slated to be introduced along with two new dealerships, he said the company is "looking forward to a promising 2024 for Ducati in India".

