New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Asia's oldest stock exchange BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Wednesday announced the listing of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd, taking the tally of such listed companies on the bourse to 413.

Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd becomes the 413th company to get listed on the BSE SME platform, the exchange said in a release.

Also Read | Rewarding Information Sharing on Social Media Platforms Like Facebook and Twitter Leads to Spread of Misinformation: Study.

So far, the 412 companies listed on the BSE SME platform raised Rs 4,563.05 crore from the market and the total market capitalisation of these companies as of January 16th, 2023, is Rs 66,222 crore.

BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets: Know Where And How to Book Ticket For R-Day Event at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)