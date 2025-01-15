New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Essar Energy Transition (EET) Hydrogen on Wednesday signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with ENKA for its flagship low carbon hydrogen production plant (HPP1) at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, UK.

In October 2024, the UK government announced funding had been agreed upon to support HPP1 as the UK's first large-scale low carbon hydrogen project at the heart of the HyNet Cluster.

HPP1 will have a production capacity of 350 MW and will capture around 600,000 tonnes of CO2 a year – equivalent to taking around 250,000 cars off the road.

The EPC contract "represents a major milestone for the HPP1 project, for the UK hydrogen industry, the HyNet Cluster and for EET Hydrogen's progress towards its goal of developing 4 GW of low carbon hydrogen production for industrial businesses across the North West of England to decarbonise their operations, protecting jobs and driving economic growth," the company said in a statement.

ENKA is a global engineering and construction firm headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, where it is ranked amongst the country's most valuable brands. Specialising in engineering and construction, power generation, real estate and trade, ENKA is most well-known in the UK for the construction of its flagship projects, Hinkley Point Power Plant in Somerset and the Shotton Mill Paper Mill Factory in Flintshire.

Joe Seifert, CEO of EET Hydrogen, said: "Following a highly competitive tender process, we are excited to announce this critical contract with ENKA. Having been awarded over 580 contracts in 57 countries, ENKA has an excellent track record in delivering complex projects like HPP1. The team brings a wealth of experience, and we are delighted to partner with as we deliver on our ambition to become the UK's premier producer of low carbon hydrogen."

Hakan Kozan, Member of the Executive Committee at ENKA, said, "We are thrilled to partner with EET Hydrogen on the HPP1 project, a transformative initiative that will play a key role in advancing the UK's low carbon hydrogen industry and contributing to global decarbonisation efforts.

"As a global engineering and construction company, we bring expertise, engineered solutions, and a commitment to excellence to every project we undertake. This project reinforces our commitment to supporting the HyNet Cluster's mission of reducing emissions and fostering sustainable economic growth. We look forward to delivering a safe and successful project for our distinguished customer."

