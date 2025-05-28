Kota, May 28 (PTI) A septuagenarian woman was found dead in Rajasthan's Bundi district, with police suspecting that she died of a heat stroke, an official said on Wednesday.

The body of 70-year-old Motiyabai Meena, from Bhojgarh village in Basoli area, was found in the foothills of Dudhiya Mahadev area on Tuesday evening, Circle Inspector (CI) Naresh Kumar said.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: ISRO Invites Applications for 64 Technician, Draughtsman and Other Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

She had reportedly left for her daughter's house in another village in the area on Monday morning and is believed to have strayed into the forest, he said.

When she did not return home that evening, her family members inquired with relatives and eventually lodged a missing report with the police. A search operation was launched, following which her body was found, Kumar said.

Also Read | What Is Social Media Vetting Which Trump Admin Plans To Expand for Foreign Students? How Will It Affect US Student Visa Issuance Process?.

Doctors have suggested that she might have died of a heat stroke and dehydration, as she was not carrying a water bottle, though exact cause would be determined after the post-mortem report, he added.

The were no injury marks on the body and it had no signs of animal attack, the officer said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, and a case under section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been registered to ascertain the cause of death, Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)