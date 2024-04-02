New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Eureka Forbes, the country's leading health and hygiene brand, on Tuesday said Vikas Jayna has been appointed as its Chief Technology Officer.

Prior to joining Eureka Forbes, Jayna has held key positions at companies such as Swiggy, OneAssist, Amazon, and InfoEdge India, said a statement.

Also Read | What Is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Mysterious Illness Linked to Russian Intelligence Unit.

Eureka Forbes Managing Director and CEO Pratik Pota said, "His extensive experience and proven track record in technology leadership align perfectly with our vision for innovation and growth."

Also Read | International Fact-Checking Day 2024 Date, Origin, History and Significance: Know About the Important Observance Focused on Countering the Growing Misinformation in the World.

*****

* Hilton, SunnyRaj Properties to develop 246-key Conrad Jaipur

Global hospitality group Hilton on Tuesday announced the signing of 246-key Conrad Jaipur in Rajasthan, which will be developed in collaboration with SunnyRaj Properties. It is slated to open in 2027.

"We are proud to partner with SunnyRaj Properties, introduce our award-winning Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand to Jaipur, and capture the burgeoning demand of the wedding industry here," Hilton said in a statement.

Hilton now has a portfolio of 26 hotels in the country and another 19 are in the pipeline.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)