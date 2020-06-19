Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Friday said it has extended a line of credit (LOC) of USD 20.10 million to the government of Nicaragua for reconstruction of Aldo Chavarria Hospital.

With signing of this agreement, Exim Bank, so far, has extended four LOCs to Nicaragua, on behalf of the Indian government, taking the total value to USD 87.63 million, a release said.

Projects covered under the LOCs include supply of equipment for building two substations, construction of transmission lines, building new substation, expansion of the existing substations and reconstruction of a hospital.

Post the signing of this LOC agreement, Exim Bank has now in place 261 LOCs, covering 62 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the CIS, with credit commitments of around USD 25.70 billion, available for financing exports from India.

