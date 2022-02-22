New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The country's merchandise exports rose by 26.4 per cent to USD 25.33 billion this month till February 21 on account of healthy performance by sectors including gems and jewellery, engineering, textiles and chemicals, according to the commerce ministry data.

The exports during February 1-21 last year stood at USD 20.04 billion.

The outbound shipments during February 15-21 grew by 26.87 per cent to USD 9.02 billion as compared to USD 7.11 billion in February 15-21 last year, the preliminary data showed.

Cumulatively, exports during April-January 2021-22 rose by 46.53 per cent to USD 335.44 billion as against USD 228.9 billion in the same period last year. The ministry is hopeful that the exports would cross the USD 400 billion target by the end of this fiscal.

