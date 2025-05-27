Shimla/Nahan (HP), May 27 (PTI) The forest department of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday put on hold its order imposing user charge on visitors to the Churdhar Wildlife Sanctuary in Sirmaur district, officials said.

A controversy had erupted earlier this month, with locals alleging that the "user charge" was imposed by the state government on people going to the Churdhar valley where there is an ancient temple. The opposition BJP had termed it as a "fee on religious pilgrimage" and "jizya tax".

Also Read | ITR Filing Deadline Extended: Check New Last Date and Simple Steps To File Your Income Tax Return.

Officials had maintained that the user charge was imposed only on trekkers visiting the Churdhar wildlife sanctuary. People going to the Shirgul Maharaj temple has to pass through some portions of the sanctuary.

In an order issued here now, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Shimla Wildlife Division said, "It has been decided to keep in abeyance the order regarding collection of charges in view of numerous representations received from various stakeholders including religious organisations, local residents and citizens in this regard."

Also Read | UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: 7,358 Candidates Qualify for Mains As UPPSC Releases Results of Combined State Engineering Services Exam, Know Steps To Check Merit List.

The officer said the decision to impose the user charges was taken to address environmental and sanitation concerns but it has come to light that the order has raised apprehensions among devotees and local people regarding accessibility to Churdhar temple, a significant religious site located in the sanctuary.

Therefore, the order shall remain suspended till a comprehensive model is developed that considers exemptions for religious pilgrims and establishes a fair and transparent charging mechanism for other users, the officer said.

Earlier, the Hatti Samiti, the principal organization of more than three lakh Hattis living in Trans Giri area of Sirmaur had strongly opposed the charging of entry fee from devotees coming from other states to visit the ancient temple of Lord Shrigul Devta situated on the top of Churdhar peak.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Saturday evening, the Samiti had demanded that entry fees should not be taken from the devotees.

President of Kendriya Hati Samiti, Amichand Kamal, and general secretary Kundan Singh Shastri had said that there are two main 'devta' in this whole region -- one is Shri Shirgul Maharaj and the other is Mahasu Maharaj, whose ancient temple is situated in Hanol village, on the bank of Tons river in Uttarakhand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)