Erode (Tamil Nadu), Jan 16 (PTI) In a tragic incident near Gobichettipalayam in the district, a couple died by suicide after administering poison to their two children, who also died on Thursday.

According to police, Dhanasekaran (36) and his wife Balamani (29), residents of Siruvalur village and employees of a private garment factory in Vellankoil, were living with their two children, aged 10 and 7, who were studying at a local school.

The couple reportedly had frequent domestic disputes. On Wednesday night, they consumed poison. The couple also mixed the poison into a soft drink and gave it to their children, they said.

The children, after consuming a small amount, spit out the drink and ran outside to alert neighbours.

The neighbours rushed into the house and found the couple unconscious. They immediately informed the Siruvalur police and transported all four family members to the Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai. Despite emergency treatment, the couple passed away.

The children were referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital early Thursday morning, but succumbed later in the day, police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

