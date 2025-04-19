Kanpur (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) Four persons, including an elderly couple, were killed and two others were seriously injured when their speedy car rammed into a stationary truck on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway-2 near Sujanipur crossing in Khaga, Fatehpur, when the elderly couple, along with their family members, was on its way to Prayagraj to immerse the ashes of their son in Ganga River, police said.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot, broke the car's windows to pull out its occupants and found three of them dead, Superintendent of Police of Fatehpur Dhawal Jaiswal said.

Three injured persons, including a young woman and a child, were taken to Community Health Hospital (CHC) Hardoi where one of them was declared dead, SP added.

The deceased persons have been identified as Ram Kumar Bhargawa (71), a retired railway official, his wife Kamlesh Bhargawa (67), their son-in-law Prag Chaubey (50) and Shubham Yadav (35), a driver, all residents of Jhansi district.

The survivors, including Charu Bhargawa (36), a software engineer, and her son Kashvik (12) were shifted to the district hospital in Fatehpur, where their condition is said to be critical.

Jaiswal told PTI that Ram Kumar's younger son, Aditya Bhargawa, an engineer, had drowned while taking a holy dip in the river during his Omkareshwar Temple visit in Madhya Pradesh about a week ago.

Aditya's body was fished out on Wednesday, and his funeral was performed on Thursday, SP added.

The bereaved family were taking his ashes for immersion in the Ganga River in Prayagraj when their car met with an accident.

The SP said that a case has been registered in this connection, and the matter is being investigated.

A massive search has been launched for the elusive truck driver who fled from the spot along with the vehicle after the accident, the SP added.

