Mumbai, April 19: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the admit card for the NEET UG 2025 will be available for download by May 1. Aspirants must download the admit card from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, ahead of the examination scheduled for May 4, 2025.

The admit card will contain essential information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre, reporting time, and exam instructions. Candidates will also be able to access the city intimation slip from April 26, 2025, to help with travel arrangements.

How to Download the Admit Card

Visit the official NEET website: [neet.nta.nic.in](https://neet.nta.nic.in).

Click on the "NEET UG 2025 Admit Card" link.

Log in using your application number, date of birth, or password.

Enter the security pin.

Download the admit card and verify all details.

Print multiple copies for future use.

Important Instructions for Candidates:

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN card, passport, etc.) on the exam day.

Ensure you bring a passport and postcard-size photographs that match those uploaded during the application.

Reach the exam centre before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Latecomers will not be permitted to enter.

Follow all exam day guidelines, including dress code and permitted items, as listed on the admit card.

For any discrepancies, candidates are advised to immediately contact the NTA helpline. Stay updated and prepared for the largest undergraduate medical entrance exam in India, with nearly 23 lakh candidates expected to participate.

