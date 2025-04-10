Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI) A family of three died in a road accident after their car allegedly hit the sidewall of a bridge near Dabaspet on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal (60), his wife Shashikala (55), and their daughter Deepa (30).

Police said the family was travelling from Bengaluru to Tumakuru to attend a family function.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 10.30 am. Gopal, who was driving the car, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the sidewall of the bridge, leading to their deaths.

Deepa's two children, who were also travelling with them, sustained minor injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.

The injured children are stated to be out of danger, he added.

