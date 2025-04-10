New York, April 10: A TikTok user, Poppy, has opened up about her harrowing experience with an unusually prolonged menstrual cycle that lasted over 1,000 days. Despite consulting multiple doctors, the cause of her condition remained a mystery until she recently discovered it was linked to a rare uterine anomaly. "It was picked up on the very first ultrasound I had, and no one thought to mention it to me," she revealed in a recent video.

Menstrual cycles typically occur every 21 to 35 days and last between 2 to 7 days, but variations can arise due to factors such as age, hormones, and lifestyle. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, 14% to 25% of women of childbearing age in the US experience irregular periods. While irregularities are often not a major concern, persistent issues accompanied by symptoms like pelvic pain or heavy bleeding warrant medical attention. What Is Aortic Dissection? Know All About Life-Threatening Condition As English Woman Given ‘24 Hours To Live’ After Feeling ‘A Ripping in Chest’ Following a Gym Session.

What is Bicornuate Uterus?

A bicornuate uterus, a rare condition affecting less than 5% of women, occurs when the uterus is divided into two chambers instead of one. This condition can lead to severe symptoms, including heavy and prolonged bleeding, painful periods, and pelvic discomfort. While many women with a bicornuate uterus remain asymptomatic, those who do experience symptoms can face significant challenges. What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? Know All About Rare Neurological Disorder As Pune Reports 26 Cases Within a Week.

Poppy is now planning several procedures to find relief, including a comprehensive hormonal panel, the removal of her IUD, and a dilation and curettage procedure to address abnormal tissue in her uterine lining. She is also exploring surgical options to correct her heart-shaped uterus, which may be the root cause of her prolonged bleeding.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2025 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).