Faridabad, Apr 4 (PTI) A police constable stopped a car with tinted glasses that did not have a number plate, only for the driver to allegedly attempt to run him over here in Faridabad, police said on Friday.

The driver made three attempts to run the constable over, before he got stuck at a traffic jam and was arrested, they said.

Also Read | TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For 1,299 Sub-Inspector Vacancies at tnusrb.tn.gov.in; Know Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria and Other Important Details.

According to his complaint, constable Sadiq said he was checking vehicles at the metro turn along with his in-charge Sub-Inspector Mahavir and home guard Gaurav.

"When I saw a car without a number plate and tinted glasses coming at a high speed from the front, I signalled it to stop. Instead of stopping, the car driver tried to run over me, but I escaped narrowly," the constable said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 4: Parveen Babi, Robert Downey Jr., Maya Angelou and Harvey Elliott - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 4.

Sadiq took help of a passerby and chased the car on the latter's motorcycle.

"...the car driver hit me again near the roundabout and an attempt was made to run over me on Dabua road also but the car stopped due to a traffic jam ahead. After this, the car driver was nabbed," Sadiq said in his complaint.

Based on the the complaint, an FIR was registered and police arrested the car driver. The accused has been identified as Sahil Kaushik, a resident of Dabua colony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)