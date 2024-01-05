Pilibhit (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A 48-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a tiger near his farm on Friday, forest officials said.

According to the forest department, the incident took place when Swaroop Singh alias Mattu, a resident of the Madhotanda area, had gone to work at his farm which is situated at the edge of the Mala Range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

Mattu was attacked by a tiger and died on the spot, the officials said.

On receiving information about the incident, teams of the police and forest department reached the spot and collected evidence.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Naveen Khandelwal said forest teams are investigating the spot where the incident occurred.

Angered by the incident, the deceased's family members and other villagers blocked the Madhotanda-Pilibhit road placing the body there. The road was cleared after officials assured the family members of government compensation.

