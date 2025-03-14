Noida, Mar 14 (PTI) The father and brother of a 23-year-old woman have been arrested for allegedly strangling her over marrying a friend of her school days, police said.

They married in an Arya Samaj temple and were going to register it in the registrar office in Ghaziabad, police said.

Shakti Mohan Avasthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Noida said, "Two people were arrested after three hours of the murder of Neha, a 23-year-old woman, by a team of the Bisrakh police station on Thursday. They have been identified as Bhanu, the woman's father and Himanshu, her brother."

"She tied the knot with her lover identified as Suraj on March 11 in an Arya Samaj temple in Ghaziabad. They both were not happy with the marriage of Neha and they killed her and also cremated the body. Later, police arrested both father and brother," he added.

Manoj Singh, Incharge of the Bishrakh police station told PTI, "They were furious with the marriage of Neha, because the boy Suraj was from a different caste. He works as a cab driver. They both were in love for the past six years and had known each other since class 10."

The duo allegedly confessed to the crime, he said.

