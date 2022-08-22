Shimla, Aug 22 (PTI) The central government on Monday asked a bankers' panel in Himachal Pradesh to provide banking facility at those four villages that have no bank branches, an official statement said.

The instruction was issued by Union minister of state for finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad who was the chief guest at a meeting of HP State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) here.

As per the department of financial inclusion of the central government, there are only four villages in the hill state where no bank exists.

The four villages without banks are located in Shimla and Kangra districts.

Jungle Chadaha, Jungle Khagna and Jabna villages are located in Shimla district and Mohli Khas village is in Kangra district.

Though the Himachal Gramin Bank has appointed a Bank Mitra in Mohali Khas village, banks have been directed to provide banking facility in the remaining three villages soon, according to the statement.

The 165th SLBC meeting was presided by UCO Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Soma Sankar Prasad.

