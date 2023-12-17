New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at a wooden material godown in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area on Sunday, officials said.

The information about the blaze was received at about 12.42 pm and 23 fire tenders were pressed into service, an officer from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

The fire broke out at the ground floor of the building and soon spread around 500 sq yards of the godown, the officer said.

Wooden materials worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

The blaze, suspected to have erupted because of a short circuit, was doused by 2.15 pm, the official said, adding that no casualties were reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)