Mathura, Feb 4 (PTI) A column of smoke rising from the Sri Krishna Janmasthan premises here on Tuesday sent people scampering to safety. No one was reported hurt.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar said the smoke came from a spark in the garbage heap after a cowshed was cleaned.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here.

Firefighters present at the spot brought the blaze under control.

Kumar said an investigation will be done to ascertain the reasons for the garbage catching fire.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)