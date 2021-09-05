Coimbatore, Sept 5 (PTI): A coal-fired locomotive, manufactured by Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu, for use in the Nilgiris reached Mettupalayam, near here, on Sunday.

The locomotive, the first made in the country, was flagged off by general manager of Southern Railway John Thomas from Tiruchy on August 25. It is 10.38 metres long and weighs 50 tonnes. It can hold 3.8 tonnes of coal and 4,500 litres of water, sources said.

The engine is fitted with a rack and pinion to chug in the hilly terrain of the Nilgiris. It would go on extensive trial runs before being inducted into service, they said.

