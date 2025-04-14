New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Five people were arrested for allegedly running an online betting racket from a flat in Vikaspuri here where bets worth around Rs 28 lakh were placed on two IPL matches, an official said on Monday.

The arrests were made during a raid at the flat while they were engaged in betting activities for an ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match, he said.

Youdhvir (36), alleged to be the mastermind of the racket, Vikas Girsa (36), Sukesh (24), Mohit Shakya (32), and Mandeep Girsa (29) were arrested on Saturday.

A total of 14 mobile phones, one laptop, and an LED TV displaying a live match were seized. They were allegedly using a software to track betting odds and rates, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed bets worth around Rs 28 lakh were placed on two IPL matches and a case under the Delhi Gambling Act has been registered, he added.

