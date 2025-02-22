Sultanpur (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Five people were injured when a tourist bus en route to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh from Kashipur in Uttarakhand overturned here on Saturday, police said.

The passengers were going to Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple after Mahakumbh and Kashi visit, officials said.

Police said the injured were taken to Birsinghpur Hospital by ambulance and are undergoing treatment.

