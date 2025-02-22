Mumbai, February 22: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been appointed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Principal Secretary-2'. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved his selection, and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued the official order on Saturday, February 22.

Shaktikanta Das's appointment will be co-terminus with the Prime Minister's term or until further orders, whichever is earlier. PK Mishra, who has been serving as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister since September 11, 2019, will continue in his role. Scroll down to know more about the former RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. Shaktikanta Das Appointed as Principal Secretary-2 to PM Narendra Modi.

Who Is Shaktikanta Das?

Shaktikanta Das, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1980 Tamil Nadu cadre, served as the RBI Governor from December 2018 until his retirement last year. During his six-year tenure, he managed several global economic challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Bank Accounts With Balance Over Rs 30,000 To Be Closed? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Attributed to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Das was highly regarded for his leadership. Global Finance recognized him as one of the world’s top three central bankers for two consecutive years. In the 2024 Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards, Das was awarded an 'A+' rating.

In his final press conference, Das emphasised the RBI’s focus on balancing inflation and growth.

