Coimbatore, Jul 25 (PTI) The Flag Officer Commanding of Goa Naval Area, Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil was on a two-day visit to the premier Leadership and Management Training Establishment in INS Agrani here from July 24.

The Admiral visited the training infrastructure of the unit including the newly set up Indigenisation Cell at INS Agrani.

The cell has been set up to facilitate liaison between the Indian Navy, academic institutions and the industry houses in order to progress India's march towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, an official release said Sunday.

Philipose also dedicated the Lakshya (Pilotless Target Aerial Vehicle) model to the cell.

The cell has begun to coordinate Navy's requirements with various local industries in Coimbatore and other districts of Tamil Nadu especially the South Defence Corridor stretching from Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, Trichy and Hosur, the release added.PTI NVM SS

