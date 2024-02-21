New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The US retail giant Walmart's international sales in the fourth quarter got a boost from 'The Big Billion Days' sales by its Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart.

Walmart, which follows a February-January financial calendar, reported USD 32.4 billion sales from its international business, a growth of 17.6 per cent, according to the latest earnings statement.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

"Timing of Flipkart's The Big Billion Days positively affected growth for Q4," Walmart said.

Besides, growth in net sales was also led by its Mexico Walmex, and China, helped by strong growth of festive events, it added.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

Flipkart's 'The Big Billion Days' event started on October 8 and ended on October 15, witnessing a record 1.4 billion customers visit on its platform during its flagship festival sales event.

Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores and clubs in 19 countries and e-commerce websites.

For the fourth quarter, Walmart Inc's consolidated revenue was at USD 173.4 billion, up 5.7 per cent. For the full year, Walmart Inc's consolidated revenue was at USD 648.1 billion, up 6 per cent.

Walmart had acquired a 77 per cent controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018, in a USD 16 billion deal. It has raised its shareholding and now owns over 80 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered e-commerce major.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)