Coimbatore, Feb 14 (PTI) Members of BJP and various Hindu outfits on Sunday paid floral tributes to the 58 people killed in the 1998 serial blasts here during the visit of BJP leader L K Advani for electioneering,

The blasts on February 14 had claimed 58 lives and property worth rs. 200 crore.

BJP Tamil Nadu President L Murugan and Hindu Aikya Vedi chief Sasikala Teacher were among those who paid floral tribute to the departed souls at R S Puram, where the first blast took place

Meanwhile, Some members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal tonsured their heads at a ghat near Perur Patteshwaran Temple in the city, as part of paying homage to the victims

They also performed the annual rituals by offering pooja, in the presence of priests.

