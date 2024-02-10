Srinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) A former activist of the Hurriyat Conference, Zafar Habib Dar, on Saturday joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari.

Dar, who was a supporter of hardline Hurriyat Conference faction led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, joined the Apni Party in the presence of Bukhari and other senior leaders of the party here.

Bukhari, while welcoming Dar to his party, said his doors were open to all the people who believe in the Indian Constitution and that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

Dar said he wanted to work for the betterment of people who were facing lot of problems like poverty and unemployment.

"This can be done only by joining politics," he added.

