New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested four men for allegedly holding a man at gunpoint and robbing his house in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Kamal Raj (28), Rokky (26), Ashok Kumar Yadav (26), and Shivam alias Surat Singh (22), police said.

The robbery took place on July 27 when three masked men barged into a second-floor flat and stole cash and jewellery after threatening the house owner with pistols.

Police said Ashok had previously worked at the complainant's house and was aware of the presence of cash and valuables. He passed this information to the others and helped plan the robbery.

"On the day of the incident, a PCR call was received at the Mukherjee Nagar police station from the victim, Jatinder Singh, who reported that three men entered his house with pistols, made him sit facing away, and took valuables from the almirah before locking the room from outside," the officer said.

Later, Singh's wife, Harmanpreet Kaur, confirmed that the robbers took Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, two gold bangles, and a pair of earrings.

A case was registered and further investigation was initiated. Police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which revealed the suspects had arrived in a car with a fake registration number. The number was later found to belong to a different vehicle.

"Tracking the movement of the suspect vehicle using a monitoring app and CCTV surveillance, police traced the car to the Palam area. From there, the identities of the accused were zeroed in on," the officer added.

Kamal Raj and Rokky were apprehended from the MES area. The car used in the crime—fitted with fake number plates and modified wheel caps—along with two pistols and cartridges, was recovered from them. Based on Kamal's disclosure, police arrested Ashok near the Naraina flyover.

Ashok was the one who had shared insider information with the gang. Shivam was later arrested from Badauli village in Noida, and a pistol was recovered from him as well.

During interrogation, all four accused admitted they were under heavy financial debt and had planned the robbery to earn easy money and maintain a lavish lifestyle, police said. None of the accused has a prior criminal record.

