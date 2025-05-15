New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) India's four publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have distributed Rs 6,070 crore to unitholders in the last fiscal year, registering a 13 per cent increase year-on-year, on higher rental income and increase in their portfolio.

In a statement on Thursday, Indian REITs Association (IRA) said these four REITs collectively distributed over Rs 1,553 crore to more than 2.64 lakh unitholders during the March quarter.

This marks around 13 per cent increase from the Rs 1,377 crore distributed in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2024-25, the cumulative distribution by the four REITs reached Rs 6,070 crore, up from Rs 5,366 crore in the preceding year.

The four listed REITs in India are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust.

The four listed REITs reported a net operating income of Rs 89,100 crore in 2024-25, compared to Rs 76,626 crore in FY24, representing 16 per cent year-on-year growth.

Their total revenue from operations also rose 16 per cent from Rs 97,482 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 1,12,802 crore in the last fiscal year.

Commenting on the consolidated performance, Alok Aggarwal, MD & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairman of the Indian REITs Association, said, "The robust quarterly distributions and expanding investor base reflect the increasing maturity and investor confidence in India's REIT ecosystem."

A 13 per cent year-on-year increase in distributions underscores the strength and stability of the sector, driven by high-quality assets and strong leasing activity, particularly from global capability centres (GCCs) and strong domestic demand, he added.

"We remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of Indian REITs amid evolving market dynamics," Aggarwal said.

On the higher distributions to unitholders, Peush Jain, MD-Commercial Leasing and Advisory, Anarock Group, said this underscores the growing acceptance and investor confidence in REITs as an asset class amongst institutional and retail investors.

"REITs are expected to play an increasingly significant role in shaping the office market landscape in 2025 and going forward," Jain said.

Vestian CEO Shrinivas Rao said, "REIT market is expanding rapidly in India with the active participation of large developers and investors. REITs are an indispensable investment tool to diversify investor portfolios and provide consistent income."

As per the IRA, India's REIT market gross Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at over Rs 1.63 lakh crore, with a combined market capitalisation of over Rs 98,000 crore (as of 14 May 2025).

The four REITs collectively operate more than 128.9 million sq ft of Grade A office and retail real estate across India's key urban centres.

Since their respective inceptions, these four REITs have distributed a cumulative total of over Rs 22,800 crore to unitholders.

The Indian REITs Association, a non-profit industry body established with the support of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Ministry of Finance, comprises all four listed REITs as founding members.

