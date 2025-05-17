Pratapgarh (UP), May 17 (PTI) Four lawyers were booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a police sub-inspector outside the civil court here, officials said.

The case was registered against suspects Imran, Wasid Khan, Gulzar and Pankaj Kaushal at Kotwali police station under relevant sections of BNS on the complaint of sub-inspector Harendra Singh, they said.

Also Read | Who Is Lord Raj Mishra? UP Farmer's Son Elected As Mayor of Wellingborough in England.

Circle Officer (City) Shiv Narayan Vaishya said that Imran allegedly had an old dispute with Singh who is posted at Delhupur police station.

Vaishya said that sub-inspector Singh had come to the civil court on Friday afternoon for department work where advocate Imran along with his colleagues allegedly attacked him.

Also Read | Who Is Jyoti Malhotra, Haryana-Based YouTuber Among 6 Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)