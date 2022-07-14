Chennai, Jul 14 (PTI) Toy manufacturer Funskool India on Thursday said it has acquired the licence to manufacture and distribute cartoon character Chhota Bheem and seven other action figures from Green Gold Licensing and Merchandising India.

Green Gold Animation has been engaged in creating animation content and over the years has become an established player in licensing and merchandising, movie production and distribution, and digital business.

"We are excited to add Chhota Bheem to our well established manufacturing and distribution capabilities. Our existing scale and distribution network establishes an ideal platform to achieve the full potential of Chhota Bheem in India and will address the significant unmet needs of the portfolio of products," Funskool India CEO R Jeswant said in a company statement.

"Chhota Bheem has always struck a chord with Indian children and Funskool, through the manufacturing of character and seven action figures has once again proved that India is moving towards being 'Atma Nirbhar' in manufacturing of quality toys," the company said in the statement.

Green Gold Animation executive director and COO Samir Jain said, "we are immensely pleased with licensing Funskool India with manufacturing and distributing Chhota Bheem and other seven action figures."

"With its expansive distribution network prowess, we are confident that Chhota Bheem action figures will reach every child in the country," he said.

