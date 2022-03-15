New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Sales of affordable quality generic medicines under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) stood at Rs 814.21 crore in the ongoing fiscal, leading to an estimated savings of about Rs 4,800 crore to the citizens, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a statement laid on the table of the Upper House, the union minister said PMBJP was launched with an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all with dedicated outlets opened for the purpose.

Under the scheme, till February 28, 2022, about 8,689 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) have been opened, covering all districts of the country, he added.

Stressing that the Jan Aushadhi medicines are cheaper by 50-90 per cent than the market prices of the branded medicines, Mandaviya said, "During the current financial year (till February 28, 2022), total sales of Rs 814.21 crore has been achieved, which has led to an estimated savings of approximately Rs 4,800 crore to the citizens."

In a written reply to another query, the minister said, "During the two years of COVID-19 pandemic, the PMBJP achieved a sale of Rs 665.83 crore during the financial year 2020-21, which has led to the savings of about Rs 4,000 crore to the citizens as compared to the branded medicines."

The product basket of PMBJP presently comprises 1,616 medicines and 250 surgical items covering all major therapeutic groups such as cardiovascular, anti-cancers, anti-diabetics, anti-infectives, anti-allergic, gastro-intestinal medicines and nutraceuticals, among others, he said in a response to another query.

The endeavour of the government is to enhance the product basket of generic medicines and surgicals. It is a continuous process based on feedback of various stakeholders and market demands, he added.

Responding to another question, Mandaviya said, "The government has set a target to have about 10,500 PMBJKs by March 2025 across the country. The target for the year 2022-23 is to have about 9,300 PMBJKs across the country."

