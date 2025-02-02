Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLA from Uttar Pradesh has written to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, alleging safety standards lapses by three petroleum companies in connection with a cylinder explosion in Ghaziabad, which is his native.

In his letter, the MLA from Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli assembly constituency, Madan Bhaiya, urged strict action against the administrative officers of -- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited --, saying that their negligence was tarnishing the image of the central government.

The MLA wrote in case of such incidents like blasts in a running or stationary truck that can claim the lives of several people, these officers should be held responsible.

Madan Bhaiya, a former MLA from Loni and a native of Jawali village in Ghaziabad's Teela Morh area, sought stringent measures against errant officers to prevent future accidents.

The fire, which broke out near Bhopura trisection around 4 am on Saturday, led to an explosion of over 60 cooking gas cylinders loaded in a truck en route to Ghaziabad, officials said.

The blast was likely caused by friction in the cylinders. At least four furniture shops in the vicinity were gutted, and several parked vehicles were damaged, they added.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said more than eight fire tenders took around 90 minutes to douse the flames. No casualties were reported.

