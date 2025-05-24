Ghaziabad (UP), May 24 (PTI) A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday for allegedly throwing acid on his wife suspecting her of infidelity, police said.

The incident took place at a busy intersection in Shastri Nagar colony and the woman was left with severe burns on her face, hands, and other parts of her body, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavi Nagar) Swatantra Kumar Singh said the accused, Vishwajit Karmakar, from Mahendra Enclave, threw acid at his wife in a fit of rage.

“The incident took place after the woman returned home on Saturday, seven days after she had allegedly left without informing her husband,” Singh said.

Police sources said Karmakar suspected his wife had eloped with someone.

Upon hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and took the injured woman to a private hospital. She was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for specialised treatment due to the severity of her burns.

The ACP said the accused has been sent to jail following his arrest, and further investigations are underway.

