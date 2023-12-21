Mau (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on December 2 but the complaint was lodged on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh Atri said.

The girl had stepped out of her house to attend nature's call when the five men caught hold of her. The accused made a video of the incident and threatened to post it on social media if the girl told anyone about the crime, Atri said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the father of the girl, police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against five persons.

"One of the accused has been arrested and the matter is being investigated. We are also trying to ascertain why the police complaint was lodged so many days after the incident," the officer said.

