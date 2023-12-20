A 38-year-old man identified as Ramveer died under suspicious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Gangeru village of Shamli district under Kandhla police station area. Ramveer who supports his family had reportedly taken a loan from a moneylender named Ashu who resides in the same village. It is alleged that on Wednesday, December 20 Anshu visited the victim's house to collect his money. According to the family members, Anshu was initially paid Rs 20,000 and left the house. But he returned sometime later and started harassing Ramveer for more money. The kin of the deceased accused that Anshu made him drink a poisonous substance and fled the scene. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot. An investigation has been launched and the deceased's body was sent for post-mortem. Further details in connection with the case are awaited. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Physiotherapist Stabs Wife 18 Times With Kitchen Knife Over Extramarital Affair in Lucknow; Arrested.

Youth Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances:

शामली ब्रेकिंग: - शामली में सूदखोर से परेशान युवा व्यापारी की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत - मृतक के परिजनों ने लगाया सूदखोर पर जहरीला पदार्थ देकर हत्या का आरोप - सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची - पुलिस ने मृतक के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा - मृतक के परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा… pic.twitter.com/g1jeHjVdvO — Newstrack (@newstrackmedia) December 20, 2023

Police Launch Probe:

