Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Gold worth nearly Rs 20 lakh brought concealed in paste form was seized from a passenger who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai on Friday, the Customs said.

The gold was found concealed in a specially stitched pocket in the jeans trouser the passenger, a customs release said.

The total gold seized was 395.07 grams which is valued at Rs 19.98 lakh, it said, adding a case had been registered. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)