New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Solar energy solutions provider Goldi Solar on Friday said it plans to train and hire over 2,000 people by 2025.

The company will also roll out an initiative to support young micro-entrepreneurs who have innovative ideas for the solar sector.

"Goldi Solar, a global solar panel manufacturer and EPC provider announced that it will train and hire over 2,000 employees by 2025," a statement said.

The company participated in the Global Patidar Business Summit 2022 – a three-day Trade Expo with a mission to provide an impetus for socio-economic development of Surat. The event was organized by Sardardham.

"Advocating solar energy and making India energy-independent is the key to attaining that vision. Training and absorption into the industry is also crucial in this journey," Ishver Dholakiya, Founder and Managing Director of Goldi Solar said.

"The ongoing energy crisis and rising coal prices have affected the profitability of all industries. Solar is the most viable and smart option to reduce costs," Bharat Bhut, Co-founder and Director of Goldi Solar, said.

Goldi Solar recently solarized Sardardham in Ahmedabad, a community centre that was built as a tribute to Patel to help ignite young minds through quality education. The company was given Udyog Ratna Award under the large business category.

