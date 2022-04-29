Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) through a notification has announced that it will be selecting candidates to fill 6000 vacancies. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online for the posts from May 5 to June 4 at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill up 5988 School Lecturer vacancies. The Commission will conduct a competitive examination for selection. There will be two papers. Paper-I shall be of 150 marks and Paper-II shall be of 300 marks. ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Various Posts; Check Details Here

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Biology: 162

Commerce: 130

Music: 12

Drawing: 70

Agriculture: 280

Geography: 793

History: 807

Hindi: 1462

Political Science: 1196

English: 342

Sanskrit: 194

Chemistry; 122

Home Science: 22

Physics: 82

Maths: 68

Economics: 62

Sociology: 13

Public Administration: 9

Punjabi: 15

Urdu: 40

Coach (Wrestling): 1

Coach (Kho-Kho): 1

Coach (Hockey): 1

Coach (Gymnastics): 1

Coach (Footbal): 3

Physical Education: 112

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for candidates from reserved category. Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 16,614 Posts; Check Details Here

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Examination Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

