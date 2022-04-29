Tecno Mobile India has launched the Phantom X smartphone today in India. The handset was introduced in the global markets in June last year, and today, it has arrived in the Indian market. The phone will go on sale via Amazon from May 4, 2022. Customers purchasing the device will get a complimentary Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 2,999 and a one-time screen replacement service. Tecno Phantom X Teased on Amazon, India Launch Soon.

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Under the hood, Tecno Phantom X comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Get ready to experience to feel the perfect blend of technology and art with the TECNO PhantomX’s amazing features 📱Curved AMOLED Display 📳6.7 Inch FHD+ Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate 🤳108MP Ultra HD Mode & more.. Sale starts from 4th May 2022 pic.twitter.com/1xuqrxjzLs — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) April 29, 2022

For photography, the smartphone comes with a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 48MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The handset packs a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, which is claimed to charge the phone 50 percent in 20 minutes. It runs on Android 11 based HiOS 8.0. Coming to the pricing, Tecno Phantom X is priced at Rs 25,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2022 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).