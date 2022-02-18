Guwahati, Feb 18 (PTI) A freight train derailed between Rangapara North and Bindukuri stations under Rangia division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in Assam's Sonitpur district on Friday.

No one was killed or injured in the incident, according to a release issued by the NFR.

The cement carrying goods train derailed between Rangapara North and Bindukuri stations in the branch line leading to Dekargaon station at about 8.26 am, the release said.

Train services on the Rangia Junction – Rangapara North – Murkongselek mainline section is normal, though it has been suspended temporarily on the Rangapara North – Dekargaon branch line due to the accident, it said.

A special passenger train running on the Dekargaon-Bhalukpong-Dekargaon route was cancelled on Friday, while two others are being short-terminated or short-originated for the day, it said.

“Senior officials of Rangia division are already at the site for early restoration of the section,” the press release added.

