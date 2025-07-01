Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Google Arts and Culture on Tuesday launched a digital experience offering -- a virtual journey of the 1,500-year-old Elephanta Caves located on an island off the coast of the financial capital.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site has been brought to life with 3D scanning and generative artificial intelligence for a unique talking tour, as per a statement.

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) and Kshema General Insurance have announced a bancassurance alliance to offer a specially designed dual-benefit insurance product, Kshema Kisan Sathi, to India's rural and agri-focused communities.

The collaboration brings together KVB's stronghold in rural and semi-urban banking and Kshema's technology-driven insurance solutions, as per a statement.

