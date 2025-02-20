New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the 20 industrial smart cities are being developed, which reaffirms the government's commitment to creating an advanced industrial ecosystem that caters to global investors and businesses.

The minister said this during his visit to the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) Shendra, developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP).

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 21 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Recognising the critical need for a dedicated skill development centre in AURIC, the minister agreed for the establishment of a skill and job centre in collaboration with industry stakeholders.

Industry body CII has been urged to take the lead in setting up this centre, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Also Read | What Is Online Share Trading Scam? Here's How To Stay Safe After Fraudsters Dupe Pune Techie of INR 33.75 Lakh in Investment Fraud.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)